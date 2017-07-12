Celebrity & National

July 12, 2017 5:09 PM

Police investigating explicit posts of dozens of girls

The Associated Press
BURRILLVILLE, R.I.

Police in Rhode Island are investigating after the discovery of an online Dropbox containing sexually explicit photos and videos of dozens of high school girls.

An affidavit by Inspector Michael Bouchard says Burrillville High School Vice Principal David Alba notified police in May about the discovery of an "online school Dropbox" that showed graphic images of girls at the school. It was turned over to police.

The affidavit says police found 48 individual sub-folders that contained as many as 14 different sexually explicit images or videos of more than 40 girls, most of whom live or have lived in the rural northwestern town.

Dropbox is an online storage service that allows users to share and store files.

Maj. Dennis Leahey didn't immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Fire damages Kennewick home on West Metaline Place

Fire damages Kennewick home on West Metaline Place 0:48

Fire damages Kennewick home on West Metaline Place
Watch Orlando PD pull over Florida’s first African-American state attorney 1:47

Watch Orlando PD pull over Florida’s first African-American state attorney
Rep. Mike Thompson seeks justice for veterans exposed to chemical tests 6:58

Rep. Mike Thompson seeks justice for veterans exposed to chemical tests

View More Video