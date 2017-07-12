Celebrity & National

July 12, 2017 5:05 AM

Free romance e-sampler highlights 18 new works

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

A free e-book compilation is offering readers a taste of romance.

"Buzz Books 2017: Romance" includes excerpts from new works by Meredith Wild, Karen Rose and 16 other writers. "Buzz Books 2017" was released Wednesday by the industry newsletter Publishers Lunch in anticipation of the annual Romance Writers of America gathering, which takes place July 26-29 in Orlando, Florida. The e-book can be downloaded through Amazon.com, Barnes & Noble.com, Apple and other outlets.

According to Publishers Lunch, "Buzz Books 2017" will showcase the diversity of contemporary romance stories, incorporating everything from historical fiction to inspirational themes.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails 1:33

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails
August Adolphus Busch IV released from Swansea Police Department 0:36

August Adolphus Busch IV released from Swansea Police Department
Take an aerial tour of destruction in Mosul with this recent drone footage 2:09

Take an aerial tour of destruction in Mosul with this recent drone footage

View More Video