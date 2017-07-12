Vietnam, Scarlett Johansson, Putin part of PBS' new season

FILE - In this Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, file photo, Ken Burns, from left, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Lynn Novick speak at PBS' "The Vietnam War" panel at the 2017 Television Critics Association press tour in Pasadena, Calif. The public TV service said its fall lineup will be anchored by Burns' "The Vietnam War," a 10-part documentary debuting Sept. 17. Photo by Willy Sanjuan