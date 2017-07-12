Celebrity & National

July 12, 2017 1:43 AM

South African jazz musician Ray Phiri dies at age 70

The Associated Press
JOHANNESBURG

Ray Phiri, a South African jazz musician who founded the band Stimela and performed on Paul Simon's Graceland tour, has died of cancer at the age of 70.

Phiri's death on Wednesday was met with tributes from across the country. President Jacob Zuma calls it "a huge loss for South Africa and the music industry as a whole."

Phiri, a vocalist and guitarist known for his versatility in jazz fusion, indigenous South African rhythms and other styles, received many music awards in his home country.

