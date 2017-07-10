Car crashes into Texas 'Fixer Upper' house in suspected DWI

Ken Downs surveys the damage to his home, Saturday, July 8, 2017, after a car drove through the home. Police said a man suspected of drunken driving smashed his car through the front of a "Fixer Upper" home in North Waco early Saturday morning, capping more than a year of frustration for its owners, who feel their complaints about neighborhood crime have gone unheard. Waco Tribune Herald via AP Jerry Larson