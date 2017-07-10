Ken Downs surveys the damage to his home, Saturday, July 8, 2017, after a car drove through the home. Police said a man suspected of drunken driving smashed his car through the front of a "Fixer Upper" home in North Waco early Saturday morning, capping more than a year of frustration for its owners, who feel their complaints about neighborhood crime have gone unheard.
Celebrity & National

July 10, 2017 5:10 PM

Car crashes into Texas 'Fixer Upper' house in suspected DWI

The Associated Press
WACO, Texas

Police in Central Texas arrested a suspected drunken driver after investigators say his vehicle plowed into the so-called 3 Little Pigs House featured in the HGTV show "Fixer Upper."

The Waco Tribune-Herald reports Waco police say the crash early Saturday left the car wedged inside the house. The vehicle smashed through a front area of the renovated residence.

Police say the homeowners, Ken and Kelly Downs, were asleep in an interior bedroom and weren't hurt. Their house was featured last year during season three of "Fixer Upper."

Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton says the driver, who suffered minor injuries, was arrested on a drunken driving charge.

Waco Fire Department officials say it appears the car crashed through two walls. Tire tracks show parts of the yard were gouged by the vehicle.

