Q&A: Franken, Letterman take on climate change

FILE - In this May 30, 2017 file photo, Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., right, and former talk show host David Letterman arrive for their conversation at 92Y in New York. Letterman and Franken have teamed up with the Primetime Emmy Award-winning series "Years of Living Dangerously" and "Funny or Die" to create a series of shorts in which they discuss everything from carbon emissions to Letterman’s retirement beard. Photo by Evan Agostini