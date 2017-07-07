AP PHOTOS: Dalai Lama turns 82, followers celebrate in India

An exiled Tibetan woman applies make up to another as they prepare for a dance performance during celebrations marking the 82nd birthday of their spiritual leader the Dalai Lama at a Tibetan settlement in New Delhi, India, Thursday, July 6, 2017. Thousands belonging to Tibetan community waved white scarves and banners, lit incense and prayed for the Dalai Lama's long life as he turned 82 on Thursday. The Dalai Lama is currently visiting the Jokhang Gonpa, a Buddhist monastery, built in Ladakh in the Indian portion of Kashmir. Manish Swarup AP Photo