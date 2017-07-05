Tour continues without injured Cavendish, disqualified Sagan

British rider Mark Cavendish speaks to reporters after pulling out of the race with broken shoulder prior to the fifth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 160.5 kilometers

99.7 miles) with start in Vittel and finish in La Planche des Belles Filles, France, Wednesday, July 5, 2017. Cavendish sustained the injury in a crash Tuesday for which Peter Sagan was disqualified.