Britain's Chris Froome rides past sunflowers during the fourth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 207.5 kilometers
July 04, 2017 10:18 AM

Sagan disqualified from Tour for elbowing Cavendish

By ANDREW DAMPF AP Sports Writer
VITTEL, France

World champion Peter Sagan has been disqualified from the Tour de France for causing a crash in a chaotic sprint finish that left Mark Cavendish needing treatment for his injuries and further examinations in a hospital.

About 50 meters (yards) from the end of Stage 4 on Tuesday, Sagan elbowed Cavendish, who was squeezed against the barriers to his right, out of the way.

Cavendish slammed into the barriers and two other riders plowed over the British sprint specialist, a winner of 30 Tour stages.

Race jury president Philippe Marien of the UCI says, "We have decided to disqualify Peter Sagan from the 2017 Tour de France after the tumultuous sprint here in Vittel, where he endangered several riders, including Mark Cavendish and others who involved in the crash."

