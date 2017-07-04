In this June 29, 2017 photo, Director of Currier Museum of Art, Alan Chong, speaks about Claude Monet's 1869 painting, "The Bridge at Bougival" in the galley in Manchester, N.H. The beloved Monet painting along with three of his others show the artist's evolution in "Monet: Pathways to Impressionism" which opened on July 1.
In this June 29, 2017 photo, Director of Currier Museum of Art, Alan Chong, speaks about Claude Monet's 1869 painting, "The Bridge at Bougival" in the galley in Manchester, N.H. The beloved Monet painting along with three of his others show the artist's evolution in "Monet: Pathways to Impressionism" which opened on July 1. Elise Amendola AP Photo
July 04, 2017 7:37 AM

Beloved Monet back at museum, with 3 others for exhibit

By KATHY McCORMACK Associated Press
CONCORD, N.H.

A beloved Claude Monet painting is back at New Hampshire's Currier Museum of Art after an eight-month tour, along with three others that show the artist's evolution.

The exhibit, "Monet: Pathways to Impressionism," opened Saturday and runs until Nov. 13 at the Manchester museum.

Monet's 1869 landscape, "The Bridge at Bougival," was acquired by the museum in 1949. It has recently been shown at major exhibitions in Houston and Fort Worth, Texas, and San Francisco.

The museum's director of collections and exhibitions says no other work of art in the Currier's collection is requested for loan more than the Monet. He says the painting is among only a handful of his early works in which you can clearly see him developing a style of art that later would be coined "impressionism."

