FILE - In this Saturday, June 11, 2016 file photo, Britain's Prince William holding Prince George, right and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge holding Princess Charlotte, left, on the balcony during the Trooping The Colour parade at Buckingham Palace, in London. Kensington Palace says in a statement Monday, July 3, 2017, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will take Prince George and Princess Charlotte along when they tour Germany and Poland.
Celebrity & National

July 03, 2017 12:01 PM

British royals to bring the kids along on European tour

The Associated Press
LONDON

Kensington Palace says the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will take their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, along with them when they tour Germany and Poland.

The palace says Monday that the five-day tour beginning July 17 in Warsaw will feature appearances by the royal children. The trip is being seen as an effort to bolster Britain's goodwill ties with Europe amid the country's negotiations to leave the 28-nation European Union.

The palace says the royals are looking "forward to a busy and impactful tour," and are happy as a family to meet "such important friends of the United Kingdom."

William and the former Kate Middleton also took George, 3, and Charlotte, 2, on an official tour to Canada last year.

