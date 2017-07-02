FILE In this file photo taken Jan.8, 2016 in Warsaw, Poland, Poland's Deputy Prime Minister and Culture Minister Piotr Glinski talks to reporters in his office. On Sunday, July 2, 2017, Glinski and UNESCO Director General Irina Bokova opened the 41st annual session of UNESCO World Heritage Committee in Krakow, southern Poland.
FILE In this file photo taken Jan.8, 2016 in Warsaw, Poland, Poland's Deputy Prime Minister and Culture Minister Piotr Glinski talks to reporters in his office. On Sunday, July 2, 2017, Glinski and UNESCO Director General Irina Bokova opened the 41st annual session of UNESCO World Heritage Committee in Krakow, southern Poland. Alik Keplicz, File AP Photo

July 02, 2017 11:46 AM

UNESCO World Heritage talks in Poland face divisive topics

The Associated Press
WARSAW, Poland

Officials have opened the 41st annual UNESCO World Heritage Committee's conference in Poland.

The meeting will run through July 12 and debate contentious issues like Palestinian motion to deny Israel sovereignty over Jerusalem and the level of protection Poland gives its pristine Bialowieza forest.

UNESCO Director-General Irina Bokova and Polish Culture Minister Piotr Glinski opened the session Sunday in a ceremony at the Renaissance Wawel Castle in Krakow, a historic city on the UNESCO World Heritage site.

Earlier, they viewed Poland's most precious painting, Leonardo da Vinci's "Lady with an Ermine," which the state bought last year from the aristocratic Czartoryski family.

The government says the session is among Poland's top cultural events this year. It brings together 21 member states, more than 170 observer nations and many non-governmental organizations.

