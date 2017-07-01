Celebrity & National

July 01, 2017 11:59 AM

Portland Symphony Orchestra losing assistant director

The Associated Press
PORTLAND, Maine

The Tennessee orchestra that hired the Portland Symphony Orchestra's music director has now taken his second-in-command, as well.

Both director Robert Moody and assistant director Andrew Crust will depart Portland after the 2017-2018 season for the Memphis Symphony Orchestra.

The finalists to replace Moody are Ken-David Masur, assistant conductor of the Boston Symphony; Daniel Meyer, music director of the Asheville Symphony; Alexander Mickelthwate, music director of the Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra; and Eckart Preu, music director of the Spokane Symphony.

Orchestra officials say the four will have guest conducting spots in the upcoming season, meaning it's unlikely the job will be filled by the time the following season begins.

