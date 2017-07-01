FILE - In this Feb. 12, 2017, file photo, Adele performs "Hello" at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. Pop superstar Adele has hinted that her current tour for Grammy-winning album "25" will be her last. The 29-year-old included a signed, handwritten note in the program for her Wednesday June 28, 2017, show at Wembley Stadium in London stating, "I don't know if I'll ever tour again and so I want my last time to be at home."
FILE - In this Feb. 12, 2017, file photo, Adele performs "Hello" at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. Pop superstar Adele has hinted that her current tour for Grammy-winning album "25" will be her last. The 29-year-old included a signed, handwritten note in the program for her Wednesday June 28, 2017, show at Wembley Stadium in London stating, "I don't know if I'll ever tour again and so I want my last time to be at home." Photo by Matt Sayles
FILE - In this Feb. 12, 2017, file photo, Adele performs "Hello" at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. Pop superstar Adele has hinted that her current tour for Grammy-winning album "25" will be her last. The 29-year-old included a signed, handwritten note in the program for her Wednesday June 28, 2017, show at Wembley Stadium in London stating, "I don't know if I'll ever tour again and so I want my last time to be at home." Photo by Matt Sayles

Celebrity & National

July 01, 2017 2:31 AM

Adele shares her devastation at canceling weekend shows

The Associated Press
LONDON

Grammy award winner Adele says she's heartbroken after being forced to cancel two sold-out weekend shows at London's Wembley Stadium.

The British singer says her vocal cords have been damaged and a doctor advised her not to perform over the weekend.

In a statement to her fans on social media, Adele said she considered going ahead with her Saturday night performance but didn't think she would have been able to make it through the show.

She said she "simply can't crumble in front of you all and walk out on you in that way."

The singer says she also considered miming her way through the concerts, but adds that she has "never done it and I cannot in a million years do that to you. It wouldn't be the real me up there."

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

'Be safe, not sorry' the City of Richland warns for July 4th fireworks

'Be safe, not sorry' the City of Richland warns for July 4th fireworks 0:21

'Be safe, not sorry' the City of Richland warns for July 4th fireworks
Helping hands build wheelchair ramps 0:42

Helping hands build wheelchair ramps
One dead, six wounded in shooting by former doctor at Bronx hospital 1:12

One dead, six wounded in shooting by former doctor at Bronx hospital

View More Video

Entertainment Videos