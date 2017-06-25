Chance The Rapper accepts the humanitarian award at the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, June 25, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Chance The Rapper accepts the humanitarian award at the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, June 25, 2017, in Los Angeles. Photo by Matt Sayles

June 25, 2017 10:01 PM

Winners at Sunday night's BET Awards in Los Angeles

The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES

A list of winners of the 2017 BET Awards, presented Sunday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles:

— Video of the year: Bruno Mars, "24K Magic"; Beyonce, "Sorry"

— Best male R&B/pop artist: Bruno Mars

— Best female R&B/pop Artist: Beyonce

— Best male hip hop artist: Kendrick Lamar

— Best female hip hop artist: Remy Ma

— Best new artist: Chance the Rapper

— Album of the year: Beyonce, "Lemonade"

— Best group: Migos

— Best gospel/inspirational award: Lecrae

— Best collaboration: Chance the Rapper featuring Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz, "No Problem"; Migos featuring Lil Uzi Vert, "Bad and Boujee"

— YoungStars award: Yara Shahidi

— Viewers' choice award: Beyonce, "Sorry"

— Centric award: Solange, "Cranes In the Sky"

— Video director of the year: Beyonce and Kahlil Joseph, "Sorry"

— Best actor: Mahershala Ali

— Best actress: Taraji P. Henson

— Best movie: "Hidden Figures"

— Sportswoman of the year: Serena Williams

— Sportsman of the year: Stephen Curry

— Humanitarian award: Chance the Rapper

— Lifetime achievement award: New Edition

— Best international act, Europe: Stormzy, England

— Best international act, Africa: Wizkid, Nigeria

