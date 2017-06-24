Musician auctions off customized trailer

A musician and Johns Hopkins University professor is auctioning off a teardrop trailer he took on tour, with part of the proceeds going to help fund after-school programs for local students.
The Baltimore Sun reports that Thomas Dolby is selling the customized trailer he took his 2012 "Time Capsule Tour." The 13-foot trailer was used by people attending Dolby's concerts to record 30-second messages to the future. The trailer is currently located in California.
Dolby is an arts professor who recorded the new wave hit "She Blinded Me with Science" in the 1980s. The trailer comes with some audio-visual equipment and is listed for sale on eBay. Dolby said part of the proceeds would go to the Living Classrooms Foundation.
