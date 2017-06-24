Celebrity & National

June 24, 2017 10:13 AM

Musician auctions off customized trailer

The Associated Press
BALTIMORE

A musician and Johns Hopkins University professor is auctioning off a teardrop trailer he took on tour, with part of the proceeds going to help fund after-school programs for local students.

The Baltimore Sun reports that Thomas Dolby is selling the customized trailer he took his 2012 "Time Capsule Tour." The 13-foot trailer was used by people attending Dolby's concerts to record 30-second messages to the future. The trailer is currently located in California.

Dolby is an arts professor who recorded the new wave hit "She Blinded Me with Science" in the 1980s. The trailer comes with some audio-visual equipment and is listed for sale on eBay. Dolby said part of the proceeds would go to the Living Classrooms Foundation.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Video: Toddler's memory honored at Richland Library

Video: Toddler's memory honored at Richland Library 0:55

Video: Toddler's memory honored at Richland Library
A drone took this epic mountaintop proposal to new heights 1:31

A drone took this epic mountaintop proposal to new heights
Zika could be the key to developing a brain cancer drug 1:35

Zika could be the key to developing a brain cancer drug

View More Video

Entertainment Videos