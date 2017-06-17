The Red Arrows fly past as Britain's Royals watch from the balcony of Buckingham Palace, after the annual Trooping the Colour Ceremony in London, Saturday, June 17, 2017.
The Red Arrows fly past as Britain's Royals watch from the balcony of Buckingham Palace, after the annual Trooping the Colour Ceremony in London, Saturday, June 17, 2017. Kirsty Wigglesworth AP Photo

Celebrity & National

June 17, 2017 6:48 AM

'Trooping the color' in London for queen's official birthday

The Associated Press
LONDON

Queen Elizabeth II and senior royals have marked her official birthday in the annual Trooping the Color celebration.

The 91-year-old monarch was greeted Saturday by hundreds of well-wishers on a sunny day in the heart of ceremonial London. She rode with her husband Prince Philip in an open carriage in the procession along Horse Guards Parade.

Prince William and Prince Charles were on horseback. William's wife Kate and Charles' wife Camilla were in a carriage with Prince Harry.

The queen traditionally celebrates her official birthday in June when the weather can be balmy rather than in April, the month of her actual birth.

The day began on a somber note when Elizabeth and Philip observed a minute of silence in honor of the victims of the horrific London apartment tower fire.

