Director John Avildsen dies at 81; won Oscar for 'Rocky'

FILE - In this March 28, 1977, file photo, John G. Avildsen accepts the Oscar for best director for "Rocky" at the Academy Awards in Los Angeles. Avildsen, who directed "Rocky" and "The Karate Kid," the hugely successful underdog fables that went on to become Hollywood franchises, has died at age 81. Avildsen's son Anthony says his father died Friday, June 16, 2017, in Los Angeles from pancreatic cancer. AP Photo. File)