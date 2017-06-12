Dennis Rodman says 'trying to open a door' in North Korea

FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2014, file photo, former NBA star Dennis Rodman sings Happy Birthday to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, seated above in the stands, before an exhibition basketball game at an indoor stadium in Pyongyang, North Korea. North Korea's Foreign Ministry official who spoke to the AP in Pyongyang confirmed Rodman was expected to arrive Tuesday, June 13, 2017, but could not provide details. He’s made several visits to the country, but has been roundly criticized for insensitive comments and for regaling leader Kim Jong Un with “Happy Birthday” in 2014. Kim Kwang Hyon, File AP Photo