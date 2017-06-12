Celebrity & National

June 12, 2017 12:05 AM

West Virginia Ride for Fallen Service Heroes set for July 8

The Associated Press
CHARLESTON, W.Va.

The third annual Ride for Fallen Service Heroes has been set for next month to benefit the West Virginia National Guard Foundation, families of Fallen West Virginia Service Members and establishment of a new Gold Star monument in West Virginia.

Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia issued a news release about the event and said he will serve as Special Guest Road Captain for the event July 8.

The round-trip ride will travel from South Charleston to Millwood, ending with a free picnic at National Guard Headquarters at Coonskin in Charleston.

Harley-Davidson of WV in South Charleston is a partner for the ride and can provide further information, or visit http://www.facebook.com/rideforfallenserviceheroes .

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Take a hike along Falls Creek Falls

Take a hike along Falls Creek Falls 2:01

Take a hike along Falls Creek Falls
Kennewick man takes part in UW graduation ceremony 54 years later 0:45

Kennewick man takes part in UW graduation ceremony 54 years later
New spiritual store opens in Richland 0:56

New spiritual store opens in Richland

View More Video

Entertainment Videos