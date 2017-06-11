Celebrity & National

June 11, 2017 8:00 AM

Lead opera house introducing show mimicking Grand Ole Opry

The Associated Press
LEAD, S.D.

The Historic Homestake Opera House in Lead is introducing a series of events this summer to satisfy the tastes of country music lovers as well as the fanciers of old-time Nashville show business.

Organizers say the Black Hills Opry will be a miniature Grand Ole Opry, the famous country music variety show in the Tennessee capital that's also considered the capital of country music.

The Black Hills Pioneer reports (http://bit.ly/2s1PChq) that the Black Hills Opry is intended to add variety to the offerings at the opera house. Events are scheduled June through October, with each of the concerts featuring the classic country band Aces & Eights.

Guest artists and country bands will join that trio throughout the summer.

