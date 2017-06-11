Celebrity & National

June 11, 2017 6:18 AM

Grand Rapids Public Museum plans exhibit exploring brains

The Associated Press
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.

The Grand Rapids Public Museum is planning a new exhibit that will allow visitors to explore the brain.

The exhibit titled "Brain: The World Inside Your Head" opens Sept. 16. It uses special effects, hands-on learning activities, video games, optical illusions and interactive displays to show how the brain functions — and how it can malfunction as well.

Those involved say the exhibition seeks to make brain-related disorders easier to understand. It's scheduled to run through Jan. 7.

Upon entry into the exhibit, visitors will walk through a tunnel of flashing fiber-optics to illustrate networks of neurons firing and communicating. The exhibit also shows comparisons between the human brain and animal brains as well as explores brain development.

