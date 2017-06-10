1929 Alaska adventure novel getting a second life

ADVANCE FOR WEEKEND JUN 10-11, 2017 AND THEREAFTER - In this June 2, 2017, photo, Mary Purvis reads from the newly republished adventure novel "Square-Rigged" written by her grandfather Jack Calvin during an event at Old Harbor Books in Sitka, Alaska. A photo of the author taken around the time the book was last published in 1929, is at left. The Daily Sitka Sentinel via AP James Poulson