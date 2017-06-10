Celebrity & National

June 10, 2017 6:23 AM

Aretha Franklin headlines weekend of music in hometown

The Associated Press
DETROIT

Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin headlines a weekend of music, arts and culture in her hometown.

Franklin performs Saturday evening as part of the inaugural Detroit Music Weekend, which is designed to showcase the area's artists. She performs a free show on a stage in the performing arts district that includes the Detroit Opera House.

Other scheduled artists include Mayer Hawthorne, Laith Al-Saadi, Josh Gracin, Mitch Ryder, and Larry Callahan & Selected of God Choir.

Events began Thursday and run through Sunday. The Official Rhythm & Blues Music Hall of Fame is holding an induction ceremony and concert Sunday at the Music Hall Center for the Performing Arts.

___

Online:

http://bit.ly/2slOi98

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Lucroy credits Cashner for Rangers' win

Lucroy credits Cashner for Rangers' win 1:50

Lucroy credits Cashner for Rangers' win
New spiritual store opens in Richland 0:56

New spiritual store opens in Richland
First annual George and Pat Jones Community Service Day 0:51

First annual George and Pat Jones Community Service Day

View More Video

Entertainment Videos