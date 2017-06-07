Foo Fighters, Kendrick Lamar headline New Orleans festival

FILE - In this file photo, Dave Grohl, of Foo Fighters, performs "Honey Bee" at the MusiCares Person of the Year tribute honoring Tom Petty at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles. The Foo Fighters were named a headliner of a Halloween weekend music and arts festival in New Orleans. The Advocate reported the band, along with fellow alternative rockers The Killers, rapper Kendrick Lamar, DJ Snake and electronic band LCD Soundsystem were announced Tuesday, June 6, as the main acts of the 19th Voodoo Festival. Photo by Chris Pizzello