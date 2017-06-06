President Donald Trump's sons Eric Trump, left, and Donald Trump Jr., executive vice presidents of The Trump Organization, chat with guests during an event Monday, June 5, 2017, in New York. The Trump Organization is launching a new mid-market hotel chain called "American Idea."
President Donald Trump's sons Eric Trump, left, and Donald Trump Jr., executive vice presidents of The Trump Organization, chat with guests during an event Monday, June 5, 2017, in New York. The Trump Organization is launching a new mid-market hotel chain called "American Idea." Kathy Willens AP Photo
President Donald Trump's sons Eric Trump, left, and Donald Trump Jr., executive vice presidents of The Trump Organization, chat with guests during an event Monday, June 5, 2017, in New York. The Trump Organization is launching a new mid-market hotel chain called "American Idea." Kathy Willens AP Photo

Celebrity & National

June 06, 2017 7:57 AM

Trump sons defend his criticism of London mayor

The Associated Press
WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump's sons are defending their father's attack against London's mayor over his handling of the recent extremist attack.

In an interview with ABC's "Good Morning America," Donald Trump Jr. said London's Mayor Sadiq Khan "should do something to fix the problem rather than just sit there and pretend there isn't one."

Trump's middle son, Eric Trump said, "This has become the new norm. And it's not right. And we, as a society, especially as Americans, better do something about it."

Trump criticized Khan on Twitter Monday for his handling of the attack, calling his efforts to calm the public a "pathetic excuse."

A spokesman said the mayor is focused on "working with the police, the emergency services and the government to keep London safe."

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

LEGO enthusiasts of all ages get the full brick experience

LEGO enthusiasts of all ages get the full brick experience 1:56

LEGO enthusiasts of all ages get the full brick experience
Boat burns on water near Miami Beach 0:38

Boat burns on water near Miami Beach
'Dumbphones' are making a resurgence 1:28

'Dumbphones' are making a resurgence

View More Video

Entertainment Videos