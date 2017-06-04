Oh the Places You'll Go! Dr. Seuss museum opens its doors

In this May 4, 2017, photo John Simpson, left, project director of exhibitions for The Amazing World of Dr. Seuss Museum, and his wife Kay Simpson, right, president of Springfield Museums, unwrap a statue of the "Cat in the Hat," at the museum, in Springfield, Mass. The museum devoted to Dr. Seuss, which opened on June 3 in his hometown, features interactive exhibits, a collection of personal belongings and explains how the childhood experiences of the man, whose real name is Theodor Geisel, shaped his work. Steven Senne AP Photo