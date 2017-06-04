Former Lakers player Derek Fisher accused of DUI after crash

FILE - In this March 29, 2016 file photo, former Los Angeles Lakers player and New York Knicks head coach Derek Fisher, left, and Gloria Govan attend the LA Premiere of "Meet the Blacks" in Los Angeles. Authorities say Fisher has been arrested on suspicion of drunken driving after he flipped his vehicle on a California highway. The California Highway Patrol says neither Fisher nor his passenger, former "Basketball Wives" reality star Gloria Govan, were injured in the crash early Sunday, June 4, 2017. Photo by John Salangsang