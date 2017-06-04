Celebrity & National

June 04, 2017 7:46 AM

Juan Goytisolo, who won Spain's Cervantes prize, dies at 86

The Associated Press
BARCELONA, Spain

Juan Goytisolo, a Spanish novelist known for his experimental novels and political essays, has died. He was 86.

Goytisolo died at his home in Marrakech, Morocco, on Sunday, according to his literary agency Carmen Balcells. The agency hasn't revealed the cause of death.

Goytisolo won Spain's most prestigious literary award, the Cervantes Prize, in 2014. "Marks of Identity" is among his most highly regarded novels.

Culture minister Inigo Mendez de Vigo paid tribute to Goytisolo, comparing him to Spain's greatest writer, Miguel de Cervantes.

"Juan Goytisolo is one of the Cervantes Prize winners who most closely identified with the author of (Don) Quixote," Mendez de Vigo said in a statement.

Goytisolo left Spain for France in 1956, moving to Morocco in 1996.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Suspicious fire in fenced storage lot at Pasco Griggs

Suspicious fire in fenced storage lot at Pasco Griggs 0:37

Suspicious fire in fenced storage lot at Pasco Griggs
Newborns don Cavaliers onesies for NBA Finals 1:18

Newborns don Cavaliers onesies for NBA Finals
What does latifundium mean? 0:45

What does latifundium mean?

View More Video

Entertainment Videos