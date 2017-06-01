FILE - In this Oct. 21, 2012, file photo, Bob Seger performs at the Country Music Hall of Fame Inductions in Nashville, Tenn. Seger announced his "Runaway Train" tour set for late summer and fall of 2017 on June 1, 2017.
June 01, 2017 6:10 AM

Bob Seger to kick off 'Runaway Train' tour in August

The Associated Press
DETROIT

Bob Seger is heading out for a late summer and fall tour with his Silver Bullet Band.

The 72-year-old singer announced Wednesday that his Runaway Train tour will begin Aug. 24 in Toledo, Ohio. It currently has dates through Oct. 28, when he'll play a show in Phoenix. Boston, Detroit, Atlanta and Dallas are among the major stops.

Seger says additional dates will be announced for Los Angeles, Chicago, San Francisco, Seattle, Minneapolis and other cities.

Singer Nancy Wilson of the band, Heart, will join Seger for some dates on the tour.

