FILE - In a Wednesday, April 5, 2017 file photo, singer and songwriter Alan Jackson speaks after it was announced in Nashville, Tenn., that he is one of the 2017 inductees into the Country Music Hall of Fame. Jackson is going to play a free outdoor concert in Music City Saturday, June 3, in advance of the Nashville Predators first home game in the 2017 Stanley Cup Final. Mark Humphrey, File AP Photo

June 01, 2017 4:47 AM

Alan Jackson to perform free concert for hockey fans

The Associated Press
NASHVILLE, Tenn.

Legendary country singer Alan Jackson is going to play a free outdoor concert in Music City in advance of the Nashville Predators first home game in the 2017 Stanley Cup Final.

The Grammy Award-winning singer and newest member of the Country Music Hall of Fame said it's an exciting time for the hockey team and the city of Nashville. Jackson said in a statement he's a Predators fan and proud to be included in the team's road to the Stanley Cup.

The free concert will be held on Nashville's iconic Lower Broadway, with Jackson taking a stage that will face the Cumberland River. Jackson is scheduled to perform at 4:45 p.m. Saturday at Fifth and Broadway. Officials say coolers, backpacks and large bags will not be permitted because of safety concerns.

