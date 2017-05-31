Celebrity & National

Russell Wilson returns to host Kids' Choice Sports awards

The Associated Press
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is returning for a third time as host of the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports awards.

He will preside over the show honoring the world's top athletes and sports moments from UCLA's Pauley Pavilion. It will tape on July 13 and air three days later.

Wilson has proven to be a game host in the past, whether he's dancing or getting slimed.

"Kids get ready," he said Wednesday. "Three times the slime coming your way."

Wilson recently became a first-time father to daughter Sienna with singer-wife Ciara.

