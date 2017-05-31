Chloe Grace Moretz apologizes for ad accused of body shaming

FILE - In this Sept. 7, 2016 file photo, Chloe Grace Moretz attends the Cartier Fifth Avenue Mansion grand reopening celebration in New York. Moretz apologized Wednesday, May 31, 2017, after promotional materials for her upcoming animated film "Red Shoes and the 7 Dwarfs" was accused of body shaming women. Moretz said she has spoken to producers and stands behind the film, which she wrote on Twitter has a beautiful script and tells a powerful message to young women. Photo by Greg Allen