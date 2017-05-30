Celebrity & National

May 30, 2017 7:48 AM

Bang! Princess' shot gives Belgian prime minister an earful

The Associated Press
BRUSSELS

Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel has had to reschedule some less-pressing commitments after Princess Astrid fired the starting gun for a race in Brussels too close for comfort.

Michel's office said Tuesday that his hearing was badly affected when the princess shot the gun for Sunday's Brussels 20K race with the prime minister standing next to her. The prime minister was seen grimacing in pain just after the shot went off.

Michel has kept his major appointments, but had to make room in his calendar for medical care. It's unclear how long he will need to be treated.

