Well-known Arkansas restaurant destroyed in fire

A well-known restaurant in central Arkansas has been destroyed in an overnight fire.
Little Rock television station KTHV reports (http://bit.ly/2qBBhn6 ) that Cotham's Mercantile in Scott burned down early Tuesday. Cotham's was built in 1917 and opened as a general mercantile store for farmers in the area.
In 1984, Cotham's opened a small restaurant area and it quickly became a favorite for local politicians, including then-Gov. Bill Clinton. A second location was later opened near the state Capitol in Little Rock.
Authorities say they're still looking into the cause of the fire.
