FILE - In this Aug. 31, 1989 file photo, Gen. Manuel Antonio Noriega waves to newsmen after a state council meeting, at the presidential palace in Panama City, where they announced the new president of the republic. Panama's ex-dictator Noriega died Monday, May 29, 2017, in a hospital in Panama City. He was 83. Matias Recart, File AP Photo

May 29, 2017 10:37 PM

Former Panama dictator Manuel Noriega dies at 83

By JUAN ZAMORANO Associated Press
PANAMA CITY

A source close to the family of Manuel Noriega says the former Panamanian dictator has died at age 83.

The source was not authorized to be quoted by name.

Panamanian President Juan Carlos Varela wrote in his Twitter account that "the death of Manuel A. Noriega closes a chapter in our history."

The onetime U.S. ally was ousted as Panama's dictator by an American invasion in 1989.

Noriega later served a 17-year drug sentence in the United States.

