Bloomington exhibit features artwork from Vietnam War era

A new exhibit is on display in Bloomington that features pieces created by a Vietnamese artist and an American soldier during the Vietnam War.
The (Bloomington) Herald Times reports (http://bit.ly/2s7I0qF ) that the exhibit will be at the Monroe County History Center through July 17. It includes photographs, paintings and sketches from the two artists and presents different perspectives of the Vietnam War.
The exhibit is called "The Artists of War: Perspectives of the Vietnam War." Works from American soldier Richard Emery Nickolson and Vietnamese artist Truong Be are on display. Nickolson was part of the U.S. Army's combat artist program and documented military and civilian life in Vietnam during the war. Be created propaganda for the war effort in Vietnam.
