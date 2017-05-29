In this Saturday, May 27, 2017 photo, Bruce Springsteen, right, performs at the Count Basie Theatre in Red Bank, N.J., with rocker Steven Van Zandt, left, during the show’s encore. Springsteen performed a handful of songs including “Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out” when Van Zandt surprised guests and invited Springsteen on stage.
In this Saturday, May 27, 2017 photo, Bruce Springsteen, right, performs at the Count Basie Theatre in Red Bank, N.J., with rocker Steven Van Zandt, left, during the show’s encore. Springsteen performed a handful of songs including “Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out” when Van Zandt surprised guests and invited Springsteen on stage. Count Basie Theatre via AP Amanda Stevens
In this Saturday, May 27, 2017 photo, Bruce Springsteen, right, performs at the Count Basie Theatre in Red Bank, N.J., with rocker Steven Van Zandt, left, during the show’s encore. Springsteen performed a handful of songs including “Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out” when Van Zandt surprised guests and invited Springsteen on stage. Count Basie Theatre via AP Amanda Stevens

Celebrity & National

May 29, 2017 6:16 PM

Bruce Springsteen surprises audience at Van Zandt concert

The Associated Press
RED BANK, N.J.

Bruce Springsteen has surprised concert-goers in New Jersey with a performance during the encore of a Steven Van Zandt show.

Count Basie Theatre executive Jon Vena said Monday the crowd "erupted" when Van Zandt introduced Springsteen during the Saturday show as "a friend who's out of work."

Springsteen emerged on stage during the encore and played four songs, including "Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out" and a cover of Marvin Gaye's "Can I Get a Witness."

Van Zandt and the Disciples of Soul were playing at the theater in Red Bank to mark the release of Van Zandt's album "SOULFIRE."

Van Zandt is a member of Springsteen's E Street Band.

It's not the first time the New Jersey native Springsteen has surprised audiences. In April, he played a two-hour jam session at the Asbury Park Music & Film Festival.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

VIDEO: Southridge Suns reflect on season

VIDEO: Southridge Suns reflect on season 2:25

VIDEO: Southridge Suns reflect on season
Highlights from the 2A/3A/4A state track championships in Tacoma 0:42

Highlights from the 2A/3A/4A state track championships in Tacoma
Hanford's Joe Gauthier talks about his performance at state and his senior season 0:55

Hanford's Joe Gauthier talks about his performance at state and his senior season

View More Video

Entertainment Videos