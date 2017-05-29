International flamenco festival set to mark 30 years

In this May 19, 2017 photos, flamenco dancer Emi Grimm performs during a show at Tablao Flamenco in Albuquerque, N.M. An annual flamenco festival organized by the world-renowned National Institute of Flamenco is celebrating its 30th anniversary in Albuquerque. On some nights, the artists will finish the evening at Tablao Flamenco Albuquerque, a new venue at a hotel in the city's Old Town where dancers and musician give spontaneous performances. Russell Contreras AP Photo