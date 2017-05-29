How Hollywood is giving its biggest stars digital facelifts

This combination of photos released by Disney, shows the character Jack Sparrow at two stages of his life in "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales." Johnny Depp, who portrays the character, is the latest mega-star to get the drastic de-aging treatment on screen. Lola Visual Effects first captured a performance from the actual actor and then manipulated it. It went through a number of iterations, over the course of six months, to arrive at the perfect age. The final shots, of which there are about 20-25, took about 15 artists a year of work. Disney via AP)