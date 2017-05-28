Actors John Doman, from left, Joaquin Phoenix, Alex Manette, director Lynne Ramsay and Ekaterina Samsonov pose for photographers upon arrival at the screening of the film You Were Never Really Here at the 70th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 27, 2017.
Actors John Doman, from left, Joaquin Phoenix, Alex Manette, director Lynne Ramsay and Ekaterina Samsonov pose for photographers upon arrival at the screening of the film You Were Never Really Here at the 70th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 27, 2017. Thibault Camus AP Photo
Who'll win? Cannes gears up for Palme d'Or prize night

The Associated Press
CANNES, France

The Cannes Film Festival is gearing up to award its prestigious Palme d'Or at a glitzy award ceremony.

No single movie has emerged as the clear favorite among the 19 in competition for the coveted prize being awarded Sunday evening.

Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodovar presided over the competition jury. Almodovar has made clear that he doesn't want the Palme d'Or, the festival's top prize, to go to a movie that isn't shown on big screens.

That could bode ill for Bong Joon-ho's "Okja" and Noah Baumbach's "The Meyerowitz Stories," the first Netflix releases ever selected to be in competition for the Palme d'Or.

Regarded as cinema's most prestigious festival, Cannes is celebrating its 70th anniversary. Organizers have declared that next year, streaming-only films will not be accepted for the competition.

