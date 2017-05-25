The Latest: Journalist says Gianforte's account incorrect

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:28 VIDEO: Southridge's Hui, Kamiakin's Clark talk about final state rounds Pause 1:11 Pasco honor escort for traveling Vietnam Veterans Wall 2:26 Work begins to stabilize Hanford radioactive waste tunnel collapse 0:55 Habitat hands over keys to 102nd family 1:30 Should fidget spinners be allowed in schools? 2:13 Mystery solved on bizarre real estate listing 1:02 Highlights from the 56th annual Pasco Invite 1:36 Idaho's singing janitor is "a roving superstar" 1:48 Southridge football players speak out in support of coach Keith Munson 0:41 Kamiakin football team heads to state Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Greg Gianforte (R), a candidate for U.S. House, was charged with misdemeanor assault after an incident with a reporter for The Guardian on May 24, 2017. Audio courtesy: The Guardian Footage: KTMF via AP

Greg Gianforte (R), a candidate for U.S. House, was charged with misdemeanor assault after an incident with a reporter for The Guardian on May 24, 2017. Audio courtesy: The Guardian Footage: KTMF via AP