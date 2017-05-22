Celebrity & National

May 22, 2017 7:37 AM

Film producer, parents donate $25M to upstate NY college

The Associated Press
CANTON, N.Y.

A private college in northern New York has received a $25 million donation from an award-winning film producer and her parents.

Officials at St. Lawrence University in Canton announced over the weekend that it has received the largest gift in the college's 161-year history from 1982 graduate Sarah E. Johnson and her parents, Charles and Ann Johnson.

Sarah Johnson, a Manhattan-based feature and documentary film producer, had previously donated $10 million for construction of the university's Johnson Hall of Science, which opened in October 2007.

Charles Johnson is the retired chairman and president of Franklin Resources/Franklin Templeton Investments and principal owner of the San Francisco Giants. Ann Johnson is a retired psychiatrist.

St. Lawrence, a four-year liberal arts college located 150 miles (241 kilometers) northwest of Albany, has an undergraduate enrollment of about 2,400.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Sea lion pulls girl off the dock and into the water

Sea lion pulls girl off the dock and into the water 1:33

Sea lion pulls girl off the dock and into the water
Donald Sorenson's Vintage Tri-Cities 0:55

Donald Sorenson's Vintage Tri-Cities
Kamiakin loses a heartbreaker to Snohomish 1:40

Kamiakin loses a heartbreaker to Snohomish

View More Video

Entertainment Videos