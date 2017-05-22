Celebrity & National

Six Flags Over Texas coaster reopens after riders stranded

The Associated Press
ARLINGTON, Texas

An official with Six Flags Over Texas says high winds amid stormy weather prompted a safety sensor to halt a roller coaster and leave eight riders stranded.

Park spokeswoman Sharon Parker says The Joker ride reopened Sunday after inspectors checked the new coaster at the park in Arlington.

The 120-foot-tall ride shut down early Saturday, on an upper part of track, during an overnight high school senior event at the park. Arlington firefighters using ladder trucks reached the riders and helped them down in a three-hour process during rainy weather.

Parker initially said a safety feature halted the ride, which debuted over the weekend. She later said headwinds caused sensors on The Joker, named for a DC Comics villain, to stop at a safe location of the track.

