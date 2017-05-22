Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after winning a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Malaga and Real Madrid in Malaga, Spain, Sunday, May 21, 2017. Real Madrid wins the Spanish league for the first time in five years, avoiding its biggest title drought since the 1980s.
May 22, 2017 3:06 AM

The Black Eyed Peas to be Champions League final warm-up act

The Associated Press
NYON, Switzerland

The Black Eyed Peas will perform on the field before Real Madrid plays Juventus in the Champions League final.

UEFA announced the warm-up act Monday for the match on June 3 at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

It is the second year the game will kick off after a concert. A performance by Alicia Keys meant the Real Madrid-Atletico Madrid final last year started four minutes late at the San Siro in Milan.

The Champions League final typically draws an average global television audience of at least 160 million.

