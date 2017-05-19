High society: Pippa Middleton to marry at almost-royal event

FILE - In this Sunday, July 8, 2012 file photo, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, right, and her sister Pippa Middleton, left, applaud before the start of the men's singles final between Roger Federer of Switzerland and Andy Murray of Britain at the All England Lawn Tennis Championships at Wimbledon, England. 33-year-old Pippa Middleton is marrying a wealthy financier in the village of Englefield, west of London on Saturday May 20, 2017, with a guest list of young A-list royals and reality TV stars looking on. Kirsty Wigglesworth, File AP Photo