Saudi Arabia working to dazzle Trump in busy overseas visit

FILE -- In this March 14, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump shakes hands with Saudi Defense Minister and Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington. Saudi Arabia is making every effort to dazzle and impress President Donald Trump on his first overseas trip. The kingdom wants to seize on the historic visit to cement itself as a major player on the world stage and shove aside rival Iran as a rogue state on the fringes of the Muslim world. Evan Vucci, File AP Photo