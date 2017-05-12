Celebrity & National

May 12, 2017 5:49 PM

Fashion designer Carolina Herrera's nephew killed in Caracas

The Associated Press
CARACAS, Venezuela

A nephew of fashion designer Carolina Herrera has been found dead inside a truck on a road near Venezuela's capital.

The public prosecutor's office said in a statement Friday that the body of 34-year-old businessmen Reinaldo Jose Herrera was found the night before near Caracas. Another businessman was found dead in the same place. The cause of the two men's death was unclear.

Opposition leader Roland Carreno told The Associated Press that Herrera was the nephew of the Venezuelan-American designer. Carolina Herrera's company did not immediately comment.

Venezuela has among the highest murder rates in the world.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Mayo Clinic: 4 ways to avoid ticks

Mayo Clinic: 4 ways to avoid ticks 1:00

Mayo Clinic: 4 ways to avoid ticks
Lampson Pits hydroplane docks refurbishing project 0:53

Lampson Pits hydroplane docks refurbishing project

Ultimate Frisbee player makes incredible, leaping catch 0:46

Ultimate Frisbee player makes incredible, leaping catch

View More Video

Entertainment Videos