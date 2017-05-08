Celebrity & National

May 08, 2017 5:12 AM

Emma Watson praises genderless MTV Awards after 'Beauty' win

The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES

Emma Watson had high praise for MTV's move to remove gender qualifiers for its Movie and TV Awards.

In accepting the award for her role as Belle in Disney's live-action version of "Beauty and the Beast" on Sunday night, Watson said "empathy and the ability to use your imagination should have no limits."

The comments from the British actress won praise from many on social media, but drew a rebuke from Piers Morgan, the former CNN talk show host who now hosts "Good Morning Britain" on ITV.

Morgan said he couldn't think of a better recipient than Watson, who he called a "flag bearer for all things gender neutral." He says the genderless categories mean women will probably win fewer awards because "there's more male actors."

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Bee swarm invades Kauffman Stadium before Royals game

Bee swarm invades Kauffman Stadium before Royals game 2:20

Bee swarm invades Kauffman Stadium before Royals game
VIDEO: Kool Odds wins 2017 Pot O' Gold Futurity 0:25

VIDEO: Kool Odds wins 2017 Pot O' Gold Futurity
Pasco celebrates Cinco de Mayo 0:50

Pasco celebrates Cinco de Mayo

View More Video

Entertainment Videos