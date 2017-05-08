Celebrity & National

May 08, 2017 4:56 AM

Woman jailed in father's stabbing referenced 'Mummy' movie

The Associated Press
PITTSBURGH

A western Pennsylvania woman jailed on charges she fatally stabbed her physician father told police she was motivated by the movie "The Mummy Returns."

Police say 27-year-old Christina Nicassio told them, "In a movie, someone who can't love someone else, they stab their father" — saying that's what she took from the "Mummy" film.

Allegheny County homicide detectives say Nicassio stabbed her 69-year-old father, Anthony, sometime before 3 a.m. Saturday at his home in Plum.

Police say the victim and his wife were trying to take the suspect to a hospital because she was distraught over a recent relationship breakup, when she instead stabbed her father, an internist at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.

Online court records don't list an attorney for Nicassio, who is charged with criminal homicide and other crimes.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

VIDEO: Kool Odds wins 2017 Pot O' Gold Futurity

VIDEO: Kool Odds wins 2017 Pot O' Gold Futurity 0:25

VIDEO: Kool Odds wins 2017 Pot O' Gold Futurity
Pasco celebrates Cinco de Mayo 0:50

Pasco celebrates Cinco de Mayo
Kennewick tops Southridge in regional soccer semis 1:30

Kennewick tops Southridge in regional soccer semis

View More Video

Entertainment Videos